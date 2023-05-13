Mahabubnagar: Chief Minister’s Cup Tournament to begin from May 15

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:55 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Mahabubnagar: Arrangements are being made for the inaugural Chief Minister’s Cup Tournament in the district. The state government has announced plans to hold the tournament at the mandal, district, and state levels. The tournament which will begin on May 15 include various sports including Athletics, Football, Kabaddi, Kho-kho and Volleyball, among others.

As per the schedule, the mandal level competitions will be conducted from May 15 to 17, and sportspersons between 15 to 36 years can participate in the competition. The Mandal Committee comprising MPP as Chairman, MPDO as member convenor, MEO/Gazetted Headmaster, Sub-Inspector, Municipal Commissioner, and Physical Director/PET as members will conduct these competitions.

The athletes who have won at the mandal level will be participating in district-level competitions, which will be conducted from May 22 to 24.

The District Committee, consisting of District Collector as Chairman, Superintendent of Police as Vice-Chairman, Additional Collector (LB) as Vice-Chairman, DYSO as Convener, District Olympic Association President/Secretary, District Education Officer, General Manager, Industries, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, and DPRO as members will organise these competitions. Apart from the five sports organised at the mandal level, six additional sports including Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Handball, Swimming and Wrestling will also be organised, and the winners will be sent to the state-level competitions which will take place at LB Stadium in Hyderabad from May 28 to 31.

The winning teams will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 20,000 for gold, Rs 15,000 for silver and Rs 10,000 for bronze, along with the CM Cup. The individual winners will also receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for gold, Rs 75,000 for silver, and Rs 50,000 for bronze medals.

The government has allocated Rs 15,000 to each mandal for the competitions and Rs 75,000 to organise sports at the district level. Merit certificates will be given to the winners. Interested young sportspersons are called upon to participate in the respective sports and showcase their skills at the mandal, district, and state levels.

Speaking to the media, District Youth and Sports Officer (DYSO), Nataraj said, rural athletes between 15 years to 36 years will be encouraged through these competitions. Interested athletes should register their names with the officials. He further added that arrangements are being made for conducting competitions and also necessary steps to ensure that the participants do not face any difficulties.

It may be recalled that Sports and Youth Services minister V Srinivas Goud had signed a file of sanctioning of Rs 3.2 crores for organising CM Cup tournament across the state after assuming his chair at newly built secretariat on May 1.

Minister unveils logo, mascot

Minister V Srinivas Goud on Saturday unveiled the Logo, Mascot and Brochure of Chief Minister’s Cup Tournament

SATS Chairman Anjaneya Goud, SATS – OSD Lakshmi, Telangana Olympic Association Secretary Jagadish Yadav, Indian Handball Association President A Jagan Mohan Rao and others were present.