Telangana: Additive manufacturing used in every engineering field

The creation of the part, model or assembly is usually completed using additive manufacturing, or more commonly known as 3D printing.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Warangal: A Research Fellow, Centre for Product Design and Manufacturing at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Vivek Khatua said additive manufacturing is used in every engineering field for the betterment of society’s needs.

The Department of Mechanical Engineering, Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal, and Shree Rapid Technologies, Bangalore, is jointly organising a one week Faculty Development Programme on “Hands on Program Additive Manufacturing (HPAM-2023)” at KITSW.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the programme here on Saturday, Khatua, who is currently working for Multidisciplinary and Multiscale Device and Design Lab, IISc, highlighted the four key technologies including rapid prototyping and 3D printing in additive manufacturing. Rapid prototyping is the fast fabrication of a physical part, model or assembly using 3D computer aided design (CAD).

Prof K Rajanarender Reddy of KITSW, Principal Ashoka Reddy and others also spoke.