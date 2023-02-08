Telangana: Agricultural University Act amendment bill introduced in Assembly

The Bill has been introduced to bring amendment to Section 2, 6 and Act No. 24 of the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University Act, 1963.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:22 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday introduced a bill for the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (Amendment) Act, 2023 in the Assembly.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy introduced the Bill in the House. The Bill has been introduced to bring amendment to Section 2, 6 and Act No. 24 of the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University Act, 1963.

The amendment would allow the Agriculture university to take over and maintain colleges relating to agriculture and hostels. The university would have power to affiliate or recognise government owned colleges and institutions and to withdraw such affiliation or recognition.