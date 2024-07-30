Telangana: AI-powered personalised learning labs launched in 24 government schools

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 05:50 PM

Hyderabad: The Cognizant Foundation, in collaboration with Educational Initiatives (Ei) and State government, launched ‘Ei Mindspark,’ an artificial intelligence-enabled personalized and adaptive learning tool, across 24 government schools.

The Cognizant Mindspark Labs integrates pedagogy, teacher instruction, and a learning management system to assess and develop customized learning paths for children with an aim to address learning gaps identified in students, improve their foundational literacy and numeracy skills, and enhance overall educational outcomes.

Inaugurating the initiative, Telangana BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society Secretary, B Saidulu said BC Welfare School students who already have competency and basic skills would hone their skills via the tool, leading to better learning experience.

Cognizant Industrial Operations Head Ratna Sarma V Kolachana urged students to put in efforts and learn both through Mindspark and from their teachers in the classroom.

Ei Shiksha Vice President Ritesh Agarwal wanted BC Welfare Residential School students to overcome their fear of learning, particularly mathematics, and emphasized the instrumental role of teachers in making the program successful.