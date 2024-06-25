Telangana: AISF demands Congress govt to increase Group – II, III posts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 07:00 PM

Hyderabad: The AISF on Tuesday demanded the Congress government to honor its assurance including increasing the Group – II and III posts, and mega DSC notification with 25,000 teacher posts.

Addressing a media conference here, AISF state assistant secretary Gyara Naresh, OU president Lenin and secretary Nelli Satya highlighted Congress party’s assembly election assurances including enhancing Group – II and III posts, mega DSC notification, a white paper on vacancies, permanent solution to GOs No.46 and 317

“However, after coming to power, the Congress government has only issued a notification for 11,000 DSC teacher posts without increasing Group II and III posts, which is seen as a betrayal of their promises to the unemployed youth,” they said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy repeatedly acknowledged that the Congress party’s victory was due to the support of unemployed youth, they said, adding that despite this, the issues faced by the unemployed remain unresolved.

The AISF leaders also demanded the government to implement a relinquishment system in recruitment of staff in the residential educational institutions besides a job calendar. “A series of protests will be organized state wide if the government fails on its promises,” they warned.