Telangana: Alcoholic man hacks father to death for asking him to give up addiction

Mallesh reached home in an inebriated condition and killed his father Sultan, who was asleep, with an axe

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 12:55 PM

Nagarkurnool: A man killed his father with an axe for asking him to give up liquor and other addictions at Gattunellikuduru village under Telkapally mandal in the district.

The incident occurred early on Saturday, when 50-year-old Sultan was asleep at home.

Mallesh, his son, arrived at the house drunk and killed Sultan, a farmer, by attacking him with an axe. Locals immediately alerted the police, who arrived at the spot and took Mallesh into custody, according to reports.

The body was shifted to the Government General Hospital in the district for a post-mortem examination.

Despite Sultan asking Mallesh to give up liquor and other addictions, he did not budge, locals said.

Outraged over his father repeatedly asking him to mend his ways, Mallesh killed Sultan, according to reports.