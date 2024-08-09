Telangana: Alcoholic son beats mother to death for pension money

Ramachandram used to snatch away Durgavva's pension every month to buy liquor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 10:54 AM

Representational Photo

Medak: An alcoholic allegedly killed his mother after she refused to give him her pension for him to buy liquor.

This shocking incident took place in Nizampet village on Thursday night and police arrested Ramachandram (37).

Also Read Alcoholic parents kill younger son mistaking him for older one in Mancherial

According to police, the victim, Durgavva (68), was living on her old-age pension given by the Telangana government. Elderly persons get a monthly pension of Rs 2,000 per month in Telangana from the State government. Durgavva used to use the money to get her two square meals.

However, Ramachandram used to snatch away the money from her. This month, when she refused to give it to him, an enraged Ramachandram beat her to death.

Ramachandram is being interrogated and has been booked for murder.