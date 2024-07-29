Alcoholic parents kill younger son mistaking him for older one in Mancherial



29 July 2024

Mancherial: A man, who sustained serious injuries, when his alcoholic parents mistakenly attacked him on Friday, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital here on Monday. Police said that Abburla Shekhar, 24, a daily wage earner and the younger son of Vijay Kumar breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Shekhar received injuries on his chest and abdomen when his father attacked him with a sickle while his mother Padma held his legs when he was asleep on July 26 night. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mancherial.

Shekhar’s parents were in an inebriated condition when they attempted to kill him. They wanted to eliminate his elder brother Ashok for quarrelling with them under the influence of liquor. However, they mistakenly murdered Shekhar in the dark, assuming the person sleeping on the bed as Ashok.

Raju, the eldest brother of the victim, lodged a complaint with police. A murder was registered against Vijay Kumar and his wife Padma.

Sekhar’s parents were arrested for their role in the death of the man and were sent to a judicial remand.