Telangana among top 10 Global startup ecosystems: Report

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:43 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s startup ecosystem is now ranked among the top 10 global ecosystems and is ranked number four Asian ecosystem in affordable talent, a recent report said. The 2022 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) by Startup Genome, which was launched in London Tech Week this week, reported that Telangana-based startups are counted among the top 20 global startups in different categories.

While the youngest State is one of the top 10 global ecosystems in affordable talent, in terms of funding it is ranked among top 15 in Asian ecosystems. Meanwhile, in terms of knowledge, which measures innovation through research and patent activity, Telangana is ranked among top 20 Asian ecosystems. Telangana also is among the top 25 Asian ecosystems and top 15 Asian emerging ecosystems in performance which evaluates the value created by tech startups from exits and funding.

Startup Genome worked closely with Telangana startup ecosystem builder T-Hub to showcase the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the State in the GSER 2022. The GSER is the world’s most comprehensive, data-driven research on startups with 280+ entrepreneurial innovation ecosystems and 3 million startups analyzed. The report includes a ranking of the leading 140 ecosystems, continental insights, and founder-focused articles from thought-leading experts.

The report mentions that Telangana’s startup ecosystem created $4.8 billion value from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2021. It quoted access to talent and policy incentives as reasons a startup should move to Telangana and said that AI, Big Data and Analytics, Life Sciences, and Agtech sectors are highlighted for their density of talent, support resources, and startup activity.

T-Hub CEO M Srinivas Rao said, “Telangana is at the forefront of building a world-class innovation ecosystem through a mix of passionate entrepreneurs, high-quality talent availability, supportive government policy, and access to capital. The startup community has experienced phenomenal growth across a range of sectors especially Life Sciences, AI, Big Data, Analytics and Agritech.”