Telangana Assembly Elections: BJP releases campaigners list

The BJP had announced candidates for 88 constituencies so far and the final list for the remaining constituencies will be released today. Of the 88 candidates, 32 are from Backward Classes, 13 from SC, nine from ST, one Kamma, one Brahmin, one Velama and 24 Reddys.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:52 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released names of star campaigners for its Telangana election campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda are among the 40 star campaigners.

Among other key leaders who will be campaigning in the State for the party candidates are Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union Minister For Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Andhra Pradesh BJP president D Purandeswari.

Surprisingly, former MP Vijayashanthi’s name is missing from the star campaigner’s list. This has become a topic of discussion in the party as she was supposed to campaign for party candidates in the assembly polls. Interestingly, apart from BJP State president G Kishan Reddy, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman and BJP election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender, names like Rajya Sabha MP Garikapati Mohan Rao, State general secretaries Bangaru Shruthi and T Krishna Prasad were also included in the campaigners list, but Vijayashanthi’s name was excluded.

The BJP has announced candidates for 88 constituencies so far. Modi will be addressing a “BC Garjana” meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday.