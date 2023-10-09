Telangana Assembly polls: Preparations in full swing in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad district will have a total of 3,986 polling stations at 1,688 different locations, District Election Officer Ronald Rose said, adding that postal ballots will also be made available to citizens so that they can cast their vote from home

Hyderabad: A total of 34,452 polling staff and police personnel will be deployed for the smooth conduct of Assembly elections in Hyderabad district on November 30. While there are 44,42,458 registered voters in Hyderabad district, the final list, after considering claims and objections, will be published on November 15, District Election Officer Ronald Rose said on Monday.

The claims and objections over the electoral list, received up to October 31, will be taken into consideration before the final voters list is published, Ronald Rose along with Collector Anudeep Durishetty and Hyderabad CP CV Anand, while interacting with press persons, said.

The Hyderabad district will have a total of 3,986 polling stations at 1,688 different locations, he said, adding that postal ballots will also be made available to citizens so that they can cast their vote from home.

To encourage voters to turn up at the booth for voting, 16 EVM Demonstration Vans and 15 Mobile Demonstration Vans have been set up. “For the first time we will have polling booths that are completely managed either by women, PWD persons, or youngsters who are first-time voters,” Rose said.

Measures to maintain law and order

To ensure that the Model Code of Conduct given by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is followed, a total of 90 Flying Squads, six teams in each Assembly constituency, will look into election-related complaints. Each squad will have one Executive Magistrate, one Senior Police Officer, and three armed police officers along with one videographer.

The 18 integrated check posts across the city with officials from RTA, Income Tax, ED, Excise, GST and Customs, Narcotics, and Police will undertake vehicle tracking through GPS and also monitor the movement of cash and liquor. 15 Video Surveillance Teams and Video Viewing Teams will also keep an eye on all major political rallies and meetings.

