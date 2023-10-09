Telangana Assembly Elections on November 30

Assembly elections will take place in Telangana on November 30. The Notification will be issued on November 3 while last date for making nominations is on November 13. The counting will be on December 3 and th eresults will be declared on the same day of counting.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:08 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has announced the election schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in five states-Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram during a press conference here on Monday.

Sharing details of the schedule at a press conference in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the gazette notification for Telangana elections would be issued on November 3.

Last date for filing nominations is November 10 and date for scrutiny of nominations is November 13. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15. The entire election process would be completed by December 5, he said.

– Gazette Notification – November 3, 2023 (Friday)

– Last date for filing nominations – November 10 (Friday)

– date for scrutiny of nominations – November 13 ( Monday)

– last date for withdrawal of candidatures – November 15 (Wednesday)

– Polling Date – November 30 (Thursday)

– Date of counting – December 3 (Sunday)

– Elections to be completed – December 5 (Tuesday)

