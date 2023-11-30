Telangana Assembly Elections: X abuzz with photos of inked fingers

Prominent personalities such as actors, sports persons and politicians have taken to X to share their photographs asking voters to cast their right.
Hyderabad: X (formerly Twitter) is abuzz with voters sharing images of their inked fingers, after casting their votes across multiple polling booths in Telangana on Thursday.
Here are some of the well-known persons who have shared their pictures on X:
Cast your vote! We just did! #VotingMatters pic.twitter.com/BGfmGq3gSk
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 30, 2023
Exercised My ‘RIGHT’eous responsibility for my state and for my country…did you vote ???#TelanganaElections pic.twitter.com/hby1IBywQv
— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) November 30, 2023
It’s our right and responsibility to cast our vote and choose a Leader for our better future. I have voted and you??🗳️😊🇮🇳#TelanganaElections #TelanganaElections2023 #Elections #Election2023 #Vote pic.twitter.com/YJ0bmjnBUH
Every vote counts! 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/LrQfExGUtJ
— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) November 30, 2023
దేశ రక్షణ కోసం బార్డర్ లో సైనికులు బయటి నుండి వచ్చే శత్రువులతో యుద్ధం చేస్తారు….
కానీ మనతో ఉండే శత్రువులపై యుద్ధం చేయటానికి మనమే బయల్దేరాలి.
మనతో పాటె మన పిల్లల భవిష్యత్ కోసం కాసేపు లైన్ ఉన్నా భరిద్దాం
అందరం అడుగు బయటపెట్టి ఓటేద్దాం రండి.
I have casted my vote! My request… pic.twitter.com/sV2foHFNUs
— Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) November 30, 2023
We did?
DID YOU?
Be a proud voter..💪🏽 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LRy9bdS3HV
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 30, 2023
— Suma Kanakala (@ItsSumaKanakala) November 30, 2023
Your vote is your voice. Don’t let it go unheard. Step up, cast your vote, and play an active role in deciding the fate of our state. Let’s show our unity through voting. #TelanganaAssemblyElections #TelanganaElections. I did my part, and now it’s your turn. 🙏🏼❤️🫡 pic.twitter.com/KU2uEaz8my
— Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) November 30, 2023
I exercised my fundamental rights and just completed voting! #telanganaelections #NoExcuses pic.twitter.com/oO9IGBDZqs
— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) November 30, 2023
Lets focus on Vote today#TelanganaAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/sqhduxX94B
— Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) November 30, 2023
Expectation is about what You Want.. Hope is about what Everyone Needs.
Hoping for the Best.
Love..#RAndoMThoughts #TelanaganaElections #GoVote pic.twitter.com/zG2Wyq2Vff
— RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) November 30, 2023
Pls Cast your vote responsibly . pic.twitter.com/ACsSAbRCbd
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 30, 2023
We voted for our future. Did you? #TelanganaAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/TB3YB6Yenf
— Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) November 30, 2023