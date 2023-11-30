Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 04:50 PM, Thu - 30 November 23
Telangana Assembly Elections: X abuzz with photos of inked fingers

Hyderabad: X (formerly Twitter) is abuzz with voters sharing images of their inked fingers, after casting their votes across multiple polling booths in Telangana on Thursday.

Prominent personalities such as actors, sports persons and politicians have taken to X to share their photographs asking voters to cast their right.

Here are some of the well-known persons who have shared their pictures on X:

