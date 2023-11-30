Telangana Assembly Elections: X abuzz with photos of inked fingers

Prominent personalities such as actors, sports persons and politicians have taken to X to share their photographs asking voters to cast their right.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:50 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: X (formerly Twitter) is abuzz with voters sharing images of their inked fingers, after casting their votes across multiple polling booths in Telangana on Thursday.

Here are some of the well-known persons who have shared their pictures on X:

Exercised My ‘RIGHT’eous responsibility for my state and for my country…did you vote ???#TelanganaElections pic.twitter.com/hby1IBywQv — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) November 30, 2023

Your vote is your voice. Don’t let it go unheard. Step up, cast your vote, and play an active role in deciding the fate of our state. Let’s show our unity through voting. #TelanganaAssemblyElections #TelanganaElections. I did my part, and now it’s your turn. 🙏🏼❤️🫡 pic.twitter.com/KU2uEaz8my — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) November 30, 2023

Expectation is about what You Want.. Hope is about what Everyone Needs. Hoping for the Best. Love..#RAndoMThoughts #TelanaganaElections #GoVote pic.twitter.com/zG2Wyq2Vff — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) November 30, 2023

Pls Cast your vote responsibly . pic.twitter.com/ACsSAbRCbd — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 30, 2023