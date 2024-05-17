BRS to kick off outreach campaign in Maharashtra villages

The BRS leaders felt the need for resuming the party activity focusing more on the rural pockets.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 11:05 PM

Hyderabad: The BRS Maharashtra unit which met in Sambhajinagar on Friday, decided to launch a door-to-door outreach campaign covering every village to reinvigorate party rank and file ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in October this year.

Leaders who took part in the meeting, felt the need to project the party as a reliable option for the electorate in Maharashtra. The party had witnessed a lull in its organisational activity for the past six months, especially after the Assembly polls in Telangana. The party went all out constituting the village level committees in all the 288 Assembly constituencies in the State. Its membership drive also evoked overwhelming response across the State last year. The Maharashtra unit leaders joined the BRS campaign in Telangana.

The BRS leaders felt the need for resuming the party activity focusing more on the rural pockets. They were keen on taking directions from party supremo, K Chandrashekhar Rao in Hyderabad before embarking on the campaign for the ensuing polls. BRS Marathwada coordinator Somnath Thorat and Nashik coordinator Nanasaheb Bachhav pledged their support to the BRS outreach programme. They wanted the party to step the pace of organisational activity being implemented by the party.

They decided to invite K Vamshidhar Rao, BRS in-charge of Maharashtra, in the next review of the State unit. BRS leader Sudhir Bindu, said on the occasion that the farmers’ wing of the party should be strengthened.

Party leaders Nanasaheb Bachhav, head of Nashik division, Ganesh Kadam, Kailas Tawar , Praveen Phuke and Santosh Mane spoke on the occasion.