Telangana Athletics Championship: Arun, Ramavasavi bag sprint double

Published Date - 07:48 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Ranga Reddy team receiving the over all championship.

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy’s Madanu Arun Kumar and Vikarabad’s P Ramavasavi won the sprint doubles winning 100m and 200m events in men’s and women’s sections respectively at the 1st Telangana State Athletics Championship for Sprints at the JN Stadium in Hanumakonda, on Thursday.

Arun clocked 10.8 seconds for the gold in the men’s 100m event and 23.2 seconds in the 200m for the top honours.

In the women’s section, Ramavasavi crossed the finish line in 100m with a timing of 13.4 seconds and 27.6 seconds in the 200m event.

Meanwhile, Ranga Reddy district, with 49 points, emerged overall champions.

Men:

100m: 1. Madanu Arun Kumar (RR) (10.8 s), 2. Nimesh (Hyd), 3. Korra Naresh (RR);

200m: 1. Madanu Arun Kumar (RR) (23.2s), 2. Korra Naresh (RR), 3. Baigadda Ritish Kumar (Medchal)

400m: 1. Sagar (TAA) (49.8s), 2. Hulke Ganesh (Hyd), 3. Jadav Sanjeev (Medak);

Women:

100m: 1. P Ramavasavi (TAA, Vikarabad) (13.4s), 2. Ramavath Ankitha (Rajanna Siricilla), 3. Kanthala Niharika (Peddapalli);

200m: 1. P Ramavasavi (TAA, Vikarabad) (27.6s), 2. Joyce Joshi (RR), 3. Ramavath Ankitha (Rajanna Siricilla)

400m: 1. Joyce Joshi (RR) (1.06.10s), 2. K Niharika (Peddapalli), 3. T Kamala (Adilabad).