‘Telangana attracted $35 billion investment in eight years’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:07 PM, Sun - 15 May 22

Hyderabad: The investments in the Telangana has grown by leaps and bounds since the State was formed and it has seen not just newer companies setting up shop here but also repeat investments.

Speaking about how the State’s investments have increased in the last eight years, IT and Industries department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “Telangana will complete eight years of its existence very soon. We are going great in terms of GDP, revenue generation and employment opportunities. We were able to attract $35 billion in the eight years and there have been repeat investments in the State by many companies.”

“Regarding the farm income, I am very much confident about the farm income of Telangana that it will get doubled in the near future,” he said while speaking at the IEM Economic Summit 2022 held in Hyderabad.

The main theme of the summit was “Emergence of Fintechs: A Challenge to Banking Industry” and “Investment Opportunities in Telangana”. Book by Dr Ajay Kumar Agarwal titled “PR – A Tool for Success” was launched.

SBI ex chairman and BharatPe director Rajnish Kumar said, “Regarding the FinTech, I would say we are the third largest country in this domain and the smartphone penetration and lower data packages have significantly contributed to this boom. I see collaboration and convergence between banks and FinTech companies in the near future.

