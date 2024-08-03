Telangana: BA Animation admissions open at BC welfare residential fine arts college

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 07:07 PM

Hyderabad: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society has announced admissions to BA Animation and VFX programme, which is being offered by the BC Welfare Residential Fine Arts College in Chevella.

Students who completed intermediate are eligible to enroll for the admission to BA Animation and VFX programme for the academic year 2024-25, said B Saidulu, secretary Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society.

Eligible and interested students can download the application form from the website https://mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in/. Filled-in application form should be sent to the email address mjpanimation45@gmail.com and a hard copy of the emailed application should be sent by register post to MJPTBCWR School Miyapur (G), Model Colony, Chevella, Rangareddy. The last date to apply is August 17. For more details, call 9032644463, 9063242329.