Telangana: Bandi Sanjay arrested in Jangaon

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:30 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The police on Tuesday arrested Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for attempting to stage a protest in Jangaon for arresting the party activists by the city police illegally.

The city police arrested the BJYM activists on Monday for staging a protest in Banjara Hills in connection with liquor scam.

The police took Sanjay into preventive custody when he got down from his caravan to stage a demonstration. Sanjay was in Station Ghanpur in Jangaon after his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ reached there on Monday night.

After arresting Sanjay, the police took him to Karimnagar and dropped him at his residence.

Meanwhile, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy condemned the arrest of Sanjay in Station Ghanpur. He said the police were arresting the BJP activists without any reason.