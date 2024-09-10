Telangana: BJP questions PAC chairman’s appointment

BJP Legislative Party leader Maheshwar Reddy said that it had been a tradition for long to give the post of PAC chairman to the Opposition party and by breaking the tradition the Congress had lost the trust of the people.

File photo of BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy on Tuesday criticised Congress government’s decision to appoint Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, who joined the ruling Congress party after being elected on the BRS ticket, as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Assembly.

Addressing a press conference, Maheshwar Reddy said that it had been a tradition for long to give the post of PAC chairman to the Opposition party and by breaking the tradition the Congress had lost the trust of the people. He questioned how the Congress appointed an MLA who defected from the opposition to the ruling party as the PAC chairman. “It is against the spirit of democracy and parliamentary traditions,”he said.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the BJLP leader alleged that the Chief Minister was taking unilateral decisions and breaking rules and traditions. Though a majority of senior Congress leaders were against defections, Revanth Reddy was encouraging defections from opposition parties, he alleged.

“Ponnam Prabhakar welcoming the decision of HC on MLA defection case is an indication that several Congress leaders do not support defections,”he said.