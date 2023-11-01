Telangana: BJP ticket aspirant threatens to launch hunger strike

Emaji wondered as to why the ticket was allocated to Sridevi. He wanted a rationale behind fielding the newcomer from Bellampalli.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Mancherial: Aspirant of BJP ticket from Bellampalli Koyyala Emaji threatened to launch a hunger strike if the ticket given to A Sridevi was not cancelled. He staged a rasta-roko in the market area of Bellampalli on Tuesday.

He found fault with the party for ignoring surveys and opinions of local leaders in choosing the nominee. He opined that the party would suffer loss due to illogical decisions. He claimed that he was associated with the party for eight years.

Meanwhile, the aspirant and his supporters burst crackers after the party’s leader Dr G Vivek Venkata Swamy joined the Congress on Wednesday.

He said that Vivek’s exit would benefit the party in many ways and avoid losses to the outfit. A flex poster was put up stating Vivek was a detractor and cheater.