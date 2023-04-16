Telangana: Boy drowns in Godavari river in Dharmapuri

Karthik went missing in the water while taking a dip near Dharmapuri temple

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:47 AM, Sun - 16 April 23

Representational Image.

Jagtial: A boy drowned in Godavari River near Dharmapuri temple on Sunday morning.

A native of Bodhan town of Nizamabad district, Karthik along with his family members came to Dharmapuri to take holy dip in the river Godavari and drowned.

The boy went missing in the water while taking a dip in the river along with other family members. Other devotees tried to rescue the boy but in vain.

Knowing about the incident, police rushed the spot and began investigation by registering the case.