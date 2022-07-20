Jagityal: Two farmers drown in rivulet near Dharmapuri

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:28 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Jagityal: Two farmers drowned after falling in a rivulet near Dharmapuri town on Wednesday.

According to local people, the deceased persons accidentally fell in Gerillavagu in the outskirts of Dharmapuri temple town while chopping off a tree located on the bank of the rivulet and died. They were identified as Katkam Srinivas (43) from Dharmapuri and Lingampalli Venkatesh (22) of Kamalapur.

Local people retrieved dead bodies from the rivulet. Knowing about the incident, police rushed the spot and began investigation by registering the case.