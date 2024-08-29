Telangana braces for heavy rains as IMD issues orange alert till September 2

Weather experts indicate that there would be a shift from recent nighttime downpours to more persistent daytime rainfall.

Published Date - 29 August 2024

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert across Telangana, warning of extremely heavy rainfall till September 2. Meanwhile, Hyderabad is under a yellow alert, anticipating moderate rains and thundershowers over the weekend.

Weather experts indicate that there would be a shift from recent nighttime downpours to more persistent daytime rainfall. This change is expected to bring cooler, breezier conditions across the state. Intense downpours are anticipated in the northern, central, and eastern parts of Telangana.

For Friday, the IMD has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts. A yellow alert for heavy rain is also in effect for Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, and Hyderabad.

Saturday’s forecast extends the warning to districts including Nizamabad, Jagital, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Siddipet. Hyderabad and several other districts will experience moderate yet intense downpours, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

Sunday’s forecast continues the trend with isolated heavy rains expected in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Kamareddy.

Since the Southwest monsoon onset in early June, Telangana has recorded an average of 627.6 mm of rainfall, surpassing the average of 558.6 mm by 12 per cent. Hyderabad too has seen 511.5 mm of rain, exceeding the usual 450 mm by 14 per cent.

Despite these increases, both the city and the state are still within ‘normal’ rainfall levels. However, with the IMD’s forecast of extremely heavy rains for Friday and Saturday, the total rainfall for Hyderabad and other districts in Telangana is expected to rise further during the ongoing monsoon.