Telangana Briefs: Worker attempts suicide at Independence Day celebrations in Ramagundamc

Vijay Kumar was reportedly protesting due to non-payment of his salary and alleged harassment by a sanitary inspector. He doused himself with petrol, but other workers intervened before he could ignite it. Mayor Bangi Anil Kumar and other staff quickly took him to a hospital.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 August 2024, 12:17 PM

Peddapalli: An outsourced worker of Ramagundam Municipal Corporation, Gangipalli Vijay Kumar allegedly attempted suicide during the flag hoisting ceremony on the corporation office premises on Thursday. Vijay Kumar was reportedly protesting against non-payment of salary to him and to protest against the alleged harassment by a sanitary inspector.

He doused himself with petrol as other workers intervened and prevented him from lighting a match stick. The Mayor Bangi Anil Kumar and other staff rushed him to a hospital.

Boy dies of snake bite

Rajanna Sircilla: A nine-year old boy Akhil died of snake bite on Wednesday night. A native of Venkatapet of Yellareddypet mandal, Akhil was bitten by snake. Family members shifted him to Warangal MGM hospital, where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Wednesday night.

Theft in Basara temple

Nirmal: A burglar broke into the Sri Gyana Saraswathi Devasthanam temple in Basar and decamped with offerings and other valuables stored in an almirah on Wednesday night, police said. The intruder appeared to have scaled over the compound wall and broke open the hundi and the almirah. The activities of the burglar were recorded on the CCTV camera. Based on a complaint received from temple officials, a case was registered. Value of the lost articles is yet to be assessed.