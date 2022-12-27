| Telangana Brs Assets Up By 66 Per Cent During 2021 22

Hyderabad: The assets of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which recently rechristened itself as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), have grown by over 66 per cent during 2021-22.

The annual audited accounts and annual report of contributions submitted by the party to the Election Commission of India (ECI) shows that its current assets have gone up to Rs 480 crore from Rs 288 crore in 2020-21.

The party’s income during the same period jumped by a whopping 480 per cent from Rs 37.65 crore to Rs 218.11 crore.

During 2021-22, the party led by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao earned Rs 153 crore through electoral bonds and another Rs 40 crore through electoral trusts. The party had no income under these two heads during the previous year.

Annual fee/subscription from members came down to Rs 7.54 crore from Rs 16.70 crore. There were no donations or contributions from companies during the year while the party had received Rs 3.15 crore from companies in 2020-21.

The party incurred election expenditure of Rs 7.68 crore in 2021-22 against Rs 4.79 crore in 2020-21. The opening balance for the year ending March 31, 2022 was Rs 307 crore against Rs 292 crore the previous year.

The statement also shows that the party’s balance with scheduled banks for more than 12 months maturity period was Rs 451 crore in 2021-22 against Rs 256 crore in 2020-21.

At TRS plenary in April, party president and Chief Minister KCR had said that the party was Rs 1,000 crore entity which is sufficient enough for him to jump into national politics.