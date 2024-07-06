Telangana: BRS MLA from Gadwal joins Congress

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC Telangana incharge Deepadas Munshi formally welcomed him into the party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 01:00 PM

Hyderabad: Despite strong opposition from Congress leaders in Gadwal constituency, BRS Gadwal MLA Krishnamohan Reddy has joined the party here on Saturday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC Telangana incharge Deepadas Munshi formally welcomed him into the party.

ZPTC Sarita, who had contested against the BRS MLA in the Assembly elections fromGadwal, has been opposing his entry into the Congress. Her supporters had staged a protest at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday and raised slogans against the BRS MLA.

TPCC working president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud had assured that the issue would be taken up with the Chief Minister. However, the BRS MLA joined the Congress.