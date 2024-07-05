Telangana: Six BRS MLCs defect to Congress in a midnight operation

The six BRS MLCs include Bhanu Prasad, Baswaraj Saraiah, Sandeep Vittal, MS Prabhakar, Yegge Mallesham and Boggarapu Dayanand.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 08:58 AM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) suffered another jolt with six of its Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) joining the Congress late on Thursday night.

They were formally welcomed into the party by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the presence of AICC Telangana incharge Deepadas Munshi at around 1 am on Friday.

All the BRS MLCs met at a hotel around 11.30 pm and then soon after the Chief Minister landed in the city from New Delhi, they headed to his residence in Jubilee Hills. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and other Congress leaders welcomed them and within minutes their formal entry into the Congress was completed.

It may recalled that already BRS MLAs, including Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari, Tellam Venkat Rao, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Dr Sanjay Kumar and Kale Yadaiah have defected to the Congress earlier.