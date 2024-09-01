Telangana CID uncovers CMRF scam, two arrested

The arrested persons are Gotti Giri (46), a RMP at Chanikya Hospital, Doctors Colony, Miryalguda, and Aleki Reddy Saidi Reddy, (40), a supervisor at Naveena Multi Specialty Hospital, Miryalguda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 09:02 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) scam.

The arrested persons are Gotti Giri (46), a RMP at Chanikya Hospital, Doctors Colony, Miryalguda, and Aleki Reddy Saidi Reddy, (40), a supervisor at Naveena Multi Specialty Hospital, Miryalguda.

Also Read Incessant rains, strong winds disrupt power supply in Telangana

The CID had registered six cases against different hospitals across the State in regard to the scam. During the investigation of one of the cases, it was revealed that two suspects were involved in the fraudulent activity in Nalgonda area.

The applications submitted by them contained fake CMRF bills made using fraudulent documents using desktop computers to create fake medical bills. They also fabricated rubber stamps of doctors and hospitals and charged Rs. 4,000 per application .

“They submitted 19 applications under the names of two hospitals: Amma Hospital, Nalgonda, and Naveena Multi Specialty Hospital, Miryalguda,” said DG CID, Shikha Goel.

The investigation in these cases continues to identify other accused involved in this scam.