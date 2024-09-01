Incessant rains, strong winds disrupt power supply in Telangana

Due to strong winds and heavy rain, electric poles and trees were uprooted and transformers, fuse/switch boxes were damaged across the State

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 September 2024, 08:49 PM

Hyderabad: Heavy rain coupled with strong winds caused a breakdown in power supply in different parts of the State on Sunday.

Power supply in several villages and towns were disrupted in the last 24 hours, resulting in significant hardship for residents. Due to strong winds and heavy rain, electric poles and trees were uprooted and transformers, fuse/switch boxes were damaged across the State.

According to power officials, 419 electric poles were damaged across the State due to heavy rain and strong wind. Similarly, due to the rain, 16 substations, 75 33 kv feeders and 37 11 kv feeders were affected. About four substations faced waterlogging issues.

Under the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) jurisdiction 11 electric poles were damaged in Warangal district, 20 in Jangaon, 67 in Mahabubabad, 25 in Bhupalpally, 5 in Khammam, 75 in Kothagudem, 5 in Karimnagar, 8 in Adilabad and 2 in Mancherial district.

As many as 9 distribution transformers were damaged in Kothagudem and 1 in Mahabubabad district. A substation in Gudur section in Mahabubabad was submerged due to flood water.

The entire area under the substation was under darkness. Similarly, a substation in Undavalli in Gadwal district was submerged in rain water causing power interruption in the region. In Kodad town too, rain water entered the premises of sub-station causing power disruption.

In Kamareddy district, a 33/11 kv substation located at Birkur mandal was flooded with rain water forcing the officials to shutdown the power supply. Trees fell on electric poles in several places in Atmakur mandal in Wanaparthy district causing power disruption in the mandal for a few hours.

In Annaram village in Kodangal Mandal in Mahabubnagar District too power supply was affected as a tree fell on feeders.

In Bhupalpally district, 11 electric poles and a conductor in a 33 kv feeder in Tadwai mandal were damaged due to strong winds. In Kamareddy district a LT line was damaged after a tree fell on it in Lingampally village of Domakonda mandal.

The discom engineers made efforts to restore power in the affected areas throughout the day. Linemen replaced 11 kv insulators in Tirumalgiri section of the Suryapet division which got damaged in the rain.

“Due to heavy rains, at many places the branches of trees fell over the electric infrastructure damaging it and causing power outages in many areas. There were power outages of upto three hours in several areas in the State,” officials said.