Telangana: Civil Supplies Commissioner directs officials to speed up paddy procurement

V Anil Kumar instructed officials of the Civil Supplies and Rural Development departments to work in coordination to speed up procurement

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Civil Supplies Commissioner V Anil Kumar was examining paddy procurement center at Arjalabavi in Nalgonda district on Thursday.

Nalgonda: Civil Supplies Commissioner V Anil Kumar on Thursday instructed officials of the Civil Supplies and Rural Development departments to work in coordination to speed up procurement of the paddy to avert any inconvenience to farmers.

He visited PACS paddy procurement centres at Arjalabavi and Chandanaplly in the district and examined the process of procurement of paddy. He also interacted with the farmers at the procurement centres.

Speaking to the media, Anil Kumar expressed satisfaction over procurement of paddy from the farmers in the district. In all, 1,59,040 metric tons of paddy was purchased from 19,535 farmers through 346 PACs and IKP paddy procurement centres in the district.

The millers should unload the stocks of paddy from the lorries immediately after they reach the rice mills from the paddy procurement centre. The paddy stocks would be cleared as early as possible, which would avoid the damage of paddy due to unseasonal rains, he added.

He directed the officials to provide necessary facilities including drinking water and others at paddy procurement centers in view of summer.

Additional district collector Bhaskar Rao, district civil supplies officer Venkateshwarlu and district cooperative officer Srinivas were present.