Telangana: CM Cup-2023 sport competitions begins in erstwhile Karimnagar

MLCs, MLAs and other public representatives launched the competitions in all mandals of Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Mayor Y Sunil Rao playing football after inaugurating CM Cup sports competitions at Ambedkar stadium in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: The three-day ‘CM Cup-2023’ sports competitions began in all mandals in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Monday.

MLCs, MLAs and other public representatives launched the competitions in all mandals of Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla.

While Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao started the event here, MLC Padi Koushik Reddy inaugurated the event in Huzurabad. Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar and Peddapalli ZP Chairman Putta Madhukar did the honours in Manthani.

Inaugurating the event at Ambedkar stadium, Sunil Rao said the Telangana government was giving top priority to encourage sports in villages and towns. Though previous governments had neglected sports, the BRS government had developed sports grounds in all villages and towns to identify the talented sports persons.

In order to give training to children in the sports wherein they were interested, Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar was also conducting summer camps every year by spending Rs 50 lakh.

Municipal commissioner Seva Islawath and others were present.

