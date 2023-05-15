Telangana: Rs 5 lakh additonal compensation to farmers displaced by Mallanna Sagar canal

Telangana government had initially paid Rs 8 lakh per acre initially for villages of Tukkapur, Ghanpur, Bandarupally, and Yellareddypet of Thoguta Mandal

Displaced farmers are posing for a picture after Telangana government's acceptance to pay Rs 5 lakhs additional compensation at CCLA office in Hyderabad on Monday.

Siddipet: Clearing all hurdles in completing the works of the additional canal works of Mallanna Sagar, the State government has agreed to pay a total of Rs 13 lakh as compensation to farmers who were losing land under the canal. The canal was intended to pump an additional thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water through gravity into the Mallanna Sagar project as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

The State government had initially paid Rs 8 lakh per acre initially for villages of Tukkapur, Ghanpur, Bandarupally, and Yellareddypet of Thoguta Mandal. However, the villagers approached the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Court located on the premises of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), seeking additional compensation for their land. During the hearing, the representatives of the State government agreed to pay an additional Rs 5 lakh to 531 farmers from these four villages, who were losing 503 acres under the canal.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who was accompanying the farmers, thanked the farmers for cooperating with the State government in completing the project. He said the people of Telangana would remain indebted to them for their sacrifices.

The irrigation department initially dug one TMC of the canal to pump one TMC of water per day from KLIS to Mallanna Sagar, which has a 50 TMCft storage capacity. As the irrigation experts suggested the government to take up another canal to pump in an additional TMCft of water, the State government took up the canal works. The works of the canal were going at brisk pace now.

