Telangana: Collector asks officials to resolve complaints received during Prajavani

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 05:07 PM

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu has directed officials to respond promptly to complaints and issues received during the Prajavani programme being held at Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Hyderabad.

The district officials of the concerned departments should respond immediately to the applications submitted during the Prajavani programme at Hyderabad, he said, adding that they have to submit a comprehensive report explaining the actions taken on the applications and if the complaints were not resolved, the reasons behind it . “Officials will review the action taken on complaints every week,”he said.

Meanwhile, about 63 complaints were received during Prajavani programme organised at the district collectorate on Monday.