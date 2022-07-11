Telangana: Congress senior leaders raise concerns over new entries into party

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: Ticket aspirants and senior leaders, who have been working hard for the Congress party’s cause, are sensing trouble with entry of new leaders into the party as it could affect their prospects.

Further, with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy welcoming entry of new leaders from other parties into the party without taking the seniors into confidence is also not going well with the leaders.

For instance, recently TRS corporator P VIjaya Reddy had joined the Congress party hoping to get a ticket to contest the MLA elections from Khairthabad constituency.

AICC spokesperson D Sravan had earlier contested as Congress candidate from the constituency during the last elections. The move to welcome Vijaya Reddy could affect the prospects of a few leaders, who have been working on strengthening the party in the constituency, pointed out a senior leader from the party.

Similar is the case in Medchal constituency. A Telugu Desam party leader from Yadav community, who joined the party and a Reddy community leader, are aspiring for ticket to contest the next elections from the constituency. However, the party leadership seems to have other plans as it is inclined towards roping in a leader from the ruling TRS party.

Amidst all these equations, the party cadre and leaders are in a state of bother. Such disturbances in different constituencies have been taken up with party leadership with a request to address them at the earliest, failing which it could affect the party adversely.

On Sunday, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the party leadership was according priority to leaders, who joined the Congress recently, sidelining the loyalty of those, who had supported the party during the tough times.

He demanded the high command to allot tickets only to those, who have been loyal to the party.