Telangana: Congress workers attack BRS legislator Harish Rao’s office in Siddipet

Cops keep mum as intruders, raising 'Jai Congress' slogan, break lights, furniture, locks in camp office

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 August 2024, 10:15 AM

A video grab shows miscreants, believed to be Congress workers, damaging BRS leader Harish Rao's office in Siddipet early on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Miscreants, believed to be workers of the ruling Congress, attacked and vandalised the office of BRS legislator T Harish Rao in Siddipet town, about 100 km from here, early on Saturday. The intruders were heard raising slogans ‘Jai Congress’, making it clear that they were Congress party workers.

Surprisingly, a dozen of them even indulged in vandalism while policemen were nowhere to be seen, belying the claims of the police department to have reduced the response time to minimum possible time.

Tension escalated in Siddipet town as the intruders broke the lights and furniture in the camp office and Harish Rao described the attack as an “alarming display of lawlessness”. The suspected Congress workers broke the locks and vandalised the property, raising concern over the ineffectiveness of the police department.

“The police, rather than intervening to prevent this attack, seemingly protected the perpetrators. If an MLA’s residence can be targeted so brazenly, what assurance do citizens have about their own safety? The destruction of government property in the presence of police is utterly unacceptable,” Harish Rao said in a post on X on Saturday morning.

Congress goons attack on the Siddipet MLA's official residence at midnight is an alarming display of lawlessness. Breaking locks and vandalizing property in such manner is not only undemocratic but also raises serious concerns. The police, rather than intervening to prevent this…

He urged the police to take immediate action against the culprits and ensure that such “lawlessness is not tolerated”.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao termed the attack as an act of “cowardice” and said Telangana was now witnessing acts of revenge and vendetta in the Congress rule. The State was away from such revenge politics for over a decade, but now the Congress government, with the help of police, was attempting to bring violence into politics, he charged.

He further said that people were watching “third rate” politics of the Congress. While the party’s leader Rahul Gandhi was preaching “Mohabbat ki Dukaan”, his party was preaching the concept of “Nafrat ki Dukaan” and encouraging violence, Rama Rao said.

“Is this way the Constitution is to be protected,” he asked while referring to Gandhi’s refrain of protecting the Indian Constitution.

Hooligans associated with ruling Congress Vandalised Siddipet MLA @BRSHarish Garu's official residence

"Mohabbat ke Baazaar me Nafrat Ka Dookan" Is this what your Mohabbat ka Dookan all about Mr @RahulGandhi ? "The self proclaimed saviour of the…

The incident also evoked strong reactions from netizens who called out the inefficiency of the police department. Former UK High Commissioner Andrew Fleming, who worked in Hyderabad, expressed his surprise over the attack on Harish Rao’s office. “What appears to be depicted can never be right in my mind,” he posted on X.

Really sad to wake up to these videos. What appears to be depicted can never be right in my mind but I have huge personal respect for @BRSHarish in my many dealings.