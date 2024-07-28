Total law and order failure in Telangana, says Harish Rao

The Chief Minister had failed to hold a review with the police on the deteriorating situation, said Harish.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 July 2024, 09:13 PM

Hyderabad: Demanding Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to focus attention on the deteriorating law and order situation in the State, BRS MLA and former Minister T Harish Rao pointed out that the growing crime rate stemmed from the failure of the police. The Chief Minister, who held the law and order portfolio, seldom had a review on the law and order situation, he said.

The investments Telangana had managed to get during the last 10 years owed to its tag as a peaceful State. But the present state of affairs was unusual of Telangana. There was a total breakdown in the law and order situation. As many as 500 murders were reported the State during the last eight months. There was an addition of two more murders to the list in Hyderabad city after raising the issue in the Assembly. The Chief Minister had failed to hold a review with the police on the deteriorating situation.

If the prevailing situation in the State was any indication, the reputation of Hyderabad and the State would be at stake, Harish Rao said, cautioning that this would impact the investments coming in to the State as well.

He called for steps to put down the anti-social elements with an iron hand to establish peace and normality in the State once again.