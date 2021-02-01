Telangana cop bags Covid warrior award

She coordinated the migrants’ movement in a big way during peak Covid situation in the State and even helped develop an app for Covid management and well-being of the police force.

Hyderabad: Telangana Women Safety DIG B Sumathi received the best Covid woman police warrior award on the eve of 29th anniversary celebrations of National Commission for Women, held in New Delhi. Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar presented the award to Sumathi.

Sumathi handled essential supplies control for Telangana and coordinated without a single issue in the entire industry (toiletries, food grains, pharma, seeds and transport) and government agencies on behalf of the Director-General of Police.

She coordinated the migrants’ movement in a big way during peak Covid situation in the State and even helped develop an app for Covid management and well-being of the police force where willing doctors and medical practitioners were available around-the-clock.

She was also part of the team that framed Covid guidelines for the State. At the DGP office, a Covid cell under the supervision of Sumathi was created by the Telangana Police for better coordination with various government agencies and stakeholders in ensuring continuity in the supply chain to transport essential commodities in a hassle-free manner during the lockdown.

Chaos reigned during the first two days in supplying essential commodities to people when the government declared lockdown towards March-end. In order to sort out the issues related to transportation of commodities right from the village level and to improve the supply system, the staff in the cell coordinated with stakeholders and other agencies.

After a couple of days of studying the entire supply system, the staff started interacting with stakeholders and authorities from marketing and civil supplies departments to solve the problems being faced in supplying essential commodities due to lockdown restrictions. A detailed list of commodities was first prepared after which another list of over 300 commonly used commodities like dairy products, pulses, rice, wheat, edible oil and vegetables was compiled to ensure proper supply of commodities to people.

Sumathi was also instrumental in using technology to see victims of domestic violence, who call 100 for an emergency, get services of 24 psychologists round-the-clock for counselling.

