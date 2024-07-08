Telangana: Counselling, de-addiction centre now must for drug addicts

In various cases busted by the police recently, the TGANB and local police directed drug users to attend counselling in the presence of their parents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 11:53 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police are making it mandatory for drug addicts to attend counselling sessions and join a de-addiction centre apart from its regular task of registering cases and proceeding legally against them.

In various cases busted by the police recently, the TGANB and local police directed drug users to attend counselling in the presence of their parents. The police feel that just booking criminal cases and hauling the drug addicts before the courts and sending them to prison will not be of much help. Sandeep Shandilya, Director TGANB, in a press release, stated that the police will make sure the drug addicts join a de-addiction centre. The motive is to encourage them to come out of the habit and join the mainstream.

The police, with an aim to check the progress of de-addiction procedures, are conducting random testing using drug testing kits on the consumers. In the Raidurgam case, the police plan to conduct five surprise tests on each of those who were caught over a period of time to ascertain if they are actively joining the de-addiction programmes. The TGANB sought the cooperation of the public and urged them to inform over 8712671111 about drug peddling.