Telangana CS responds to farmer’s video plea

Mancherial: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday instructed District Collector Bharati Hollikeri to take steps to procure fine quality paddy from farmers. He was responding to a video posted on Facebook by a farmer, Kondapalli Sharath, from Nandulapalli village in Nennal mandal on Tuesday. The video clip went viral on social media platforms.

It is learned that Sumesh Kumar spoke to Bharati over phone and instructed about the procurement of paddy produce. He instructed her to create a procurement centre for farmers from Nandulapalli and surrounding villages. He said that the government was leaving no stone unturned to purchase paddy.

Subsequently, officials of the Civil Supplies Department bought the paddy produce from Sharath at Rs 2,000 per quintal on Tuesday. The farmer expressed gratitude to the government for coming to his rescue and growers. He thanked his friends and social media users for sharing his video. He said he was forced to take to social networking site when no one was ready to purchase his produce.

Sharath, in his Facebook post, pleaded with his friends and users to buy the paddy produce on November 29. One of his friends and a FB account holder shared the video, which was viewed by over 3.50 lakh FB users. The post later was shared by 20,000 netizens within three days.

In March, 2019, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responded to a post on Facebook by Sharath and ordered the district collector to rectify an error in records of a piece of land belonging to the farmer.

Sharath operates a page on the social networking site. The page is followed by nearly 43,000 users. He shares his expertise in farming and offers tips on raising various crops.

