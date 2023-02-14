Telangana CS reviews Gandipet beautification and development works

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Tuesday directed officials to develop a cycling track and walking track under the first phase of the Gandipet lake beautification and development project.

The Chief Secretary, who reviewed the progress of works here, instructed the officials to inspect the area and commence the works at the earliest. She wanted the officials to prepare comprehensive plans for taking up beautification works around the lake. As part of these works, parks should also be developed at feasible locations, she said.

Endowments department officials were directed to initiate measures for the cases filed in the court. Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and other senior officials from HMDA, Endowments and Rangareddy and Sangareddy district administrations participated in the meeting.