Telangana CS Somesh Kumar takes part in Green India Challenge

The Green India Challenge was initiated by Rajya Sabha Member J Santosh Kumar with a responsibility towards society, for the welfare of future generations and awareness of nature, he said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:54 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar celebrated his birthday by participating in the Green India Challenge and planting a sapling at Sanjeevaiah Park, here on Thursday. It was the responsibility of everyone to plant trees that provide oxygen to all living creatures, he said.

“It is no exaggeration to say that as far as I know, there is no other such large-scale plantation programme and organization in the history of India. In this vanayajna taken up by Santosh Kumar, who is worshiping nature, all are planting plants voluntarily,” Somesh Kumar said.

The Chief Secretary said the ambition of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would take the ‘Haritha Haaram’ further and appealed to the people to plant saplings by participating in the Green India Challenge as well as in the ‘Haritha Haaram’.

Raghavender Yadav, co-founder of Green India Challenge, HMDA officials and others participated in the programme.