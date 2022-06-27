Telangana: D.El.Ed exams between July 4 and 9

Published Date - 06:40 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: The first year examinations of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), July-2022 (batch 2020-22) will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon from July 4 to July 9.

The hall tickets of the eligible candidates will be available for download in the website www.bse.telangana.gov.in from June 28 onwards.

Students and principals can login to the website duly selecting their district, name of the institute and candidate name respectively to download the hall tickets, Director, Government of Examinations in the press release on Monday said.