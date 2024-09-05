Telangana dairy farmers protest on Jadcherla-Kodad NH demanding timely payments

Allege that Congress government promised to pay their monthly bills in time, but was not doing so for the last two months

5 September 2024

Nagarkurnool: A large number of dairy farmers staged a protest, demanding payment of bills due over the last two months, on the Jadcherla-Kodad National Highway on Thursday.

The farmers dumped a large quantity of milk on the road in protest against the delay in releasing the bill amount.

They alleged that the Congress government had promised to pay their monthly bills in time, but since the last two months they were not receiving the amounts.

The farmers claimed that during the BRS government they used to get their bills cleared every month, but since the Congress had come to power there was a delay in payments.

The farmers warned that if the government failed to release the bill amount immediately they would stage massive protests.

In June, too, dairy farmers staged a protest at Tandra gate in Kalwakurthy mandal on the Srisailam-Hyderabad highway.