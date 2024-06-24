Dairy farmers protest on Srisailam Road demanding payment of pending bills

As Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was heading to Srisailam to participate in different programmes, the dairy farmers staged a protest. However, the police took them into preventive custody.

24 June 2024

Nagarkurnool: Demanding payment of bills that were due since last two months, dairy farmers staged a protest at Tandra gate, Kalwakurthy mandal on the Srisailam– Hyderabad on Monday.

During the BRS government, all the bills were cleared promptly. Since the Congress government came to power, there was a delay in clearing the bills, they said.

There were lot of expectations over Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who hails from Mahabubnagar. But, our issues were not being addressed and we appeal to the Chief Minister to solve our grievances at the earliest, they said.