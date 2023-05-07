Telangana Development Forum helps rain-hit farmers

TDF Jai Kisan project organized free distribution of tarpaulin covers to farmers at Venkaiahkunta village of Mustabad mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:39 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Development Forum (TDF) has come forward to help the rain-hit farmers in the State.

On Sunday, the TDF Jai Kisan project organized free distribution of tarpaulin covers to farmers at Venkaiahkunta village of Mustabad mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

The programme was taken up under the leadership of TDF India General Secretary Matta Rajeshwar Reddy with the support of TDF USA so that farmers can protect their paddy yields kept at the government IKP Centres and also at their own farms from getting damaged because of the unexpected heavy rains.

The tarpaulin covers were supplied to farmers through TDF Jai Kisan CHC Custom Hiring Centre so that every farmer can use them in a rotation method based upon tokens given at IKP Centres.

The IKP Centre manager will be responsible for the distribution of tarpaulin covers to all small and marginal poor farmers, who have been asked to register with the IKP Centre to take advantage of the facility.

Rajeshwar Reddy said he has asked other NGOs and societies as well to come forward help the farmers in this difficult time.

TDF USA president Dr. Divesh Annireddy, TDF Jai Kisan Project chair Sada, Co-chair Preeti Challa, president elect Srinivas Manikonda, TDF India Jai Kisan chair Narender Reddy Pati, project coordinator Gajula Praveen and others were part of the programme.v