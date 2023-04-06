Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar felicitates Boxer Nikhat Zareen

DGP Anjani Kumarfelicitated international boxer Nikhat Zareen for emerging champion in the Women’s World Boxing Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar felicitating international boxer Nikhat Zareen.

Hyderabad: Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar on Thursday felicitated international boxer Nikhat Zareen for emerging champion in the Women’s World Boxing Championship.

The DGP felicitated Nikhat with a shawl and flower bouquet in presence of Chief Secretary, Shanta Kumari at the BRKR Bhavan. Nikhat had won the championship for second time defeating Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam in the 50kg summit clash in New Delhi on March 26.