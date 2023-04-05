NMDC felicitates world champion Nikhat Zareen

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:52 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: The NMDC Limited felicitated star boxing and their ambassador Nikhat Zareen, who recently defended her world title emerging champion in the Women’s World Boxing Championship in New Delhi.

The boxer has been felicitated for her achievement in a function in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, NMDC and Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director and B Vishwanath, Chief Vigilance Officer and others were present at the felicitation event.

“The company is proud to be represented by someone who epitomizes strength and shares their commitment to bring honour to the country. Nikhat represents the hopes and aspirations of new India and NMDC is supporting her journey to the Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics,” said the NMDC.

“I am grateful for the unwavering support from NMDC, who not only believed in my potential but also invested in my dreams. Their encouragement has been the driving force behind my success,” said Nikhat.

