Telangana: Discount on pending traffic challans extended till April 14

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:52 PM, Wed - 30 March 22

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday announced extension of date for clearing pending traffic challans at discount for 15 more days, bringing major relief for motorists to clear their pending challans.

The motorists can pay the challan till April 14 as against earlier date of March 31. The decision to extend the date was taken keeping in view the financial problems being faced by people especially middle classes for the last two years due to Covid-19.

At the same time, the department received several requests from the people to extend the date. The response from the motorists in paying the fine amount was also tremendous.

The Minister said there were 2.4 crore challans worth Rs.840 crore. Of them, payments of Rs.250 crore were made till now. In all, 52 per cent of motorists, who got challans, utilised the facility so far.

The Minister said that those, who failed to clear the challans, can avail the facility and added that the challans could be paid either through https://echallan.tspolice.gov.in/publicview/ apart from Mee Seva counters.

For the first time, the police introduced the discount facility to enable motorists to clear their pending challans from March 1.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .