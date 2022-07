Telangana: Driver killed as lorry turns turtle

Published: Updated On - 01:57 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Medak: A tipper driver died when the vehicle turned turtle at Shiva Shankaram quarry at Ghanpur village of Toopran Mandal on Monday.

He was Kamindar Singh (37) of Bihar State.

The Police have registered a case. The body was shifted to Community Health Centre in Toopran.