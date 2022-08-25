Telangana ECET 2022 admission counselling schedule out

Hyderabad: The first phase of Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 admission counselling will commence from September 7.

According to a schedule released by the Department of Technical Education on Thursday, candidates who qualified in the TS ECET 2022 can register, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between September 7 and 11.

The verification of certificates for candidates who booked a slot is slated from September 9 to 12, while web options are from September 9 to 14. Candidates will be provisionally allotted seats on September 17 and they have to pay the tuition fee besides self-report online on the website between September 17 and 22.

Candidates can register for the second phase of admission counselling on September 25 and get certificates verified on September 26. Web options will be available from September 25 to 27. Seats will be allotted on September 29, while candidates who receive seat allotment should pay tuition fee and self-report online between September 29 and October 7. Students should report at the allotted college between September 30 and October 10.

The spot admission counselling guidelines for private unaided engineering and BPharmacy colleges will be placed on the website https://tsecet.nic.in/ on September 30.

The TS ECET is conducted for diploma and BSc Mathematics degree holders for lateral entry admission into second-year BE/BTech and BPharmacy courses offered by the colleges in the State.